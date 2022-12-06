The man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker while trying to steal the singer’s French bulldogs was sentenced to 21 years in prison on Monday after failing to answer a charge of attempted murder.

James Howard Jackson and two other men attacked Ryan Fischer on a Hollywood street in February 2021 and, after a confrontation, took two of the “Poker Face” singer’s three pets.

Fischer was wounded in the chest during the attack, and a month later revealed on Instagram that he had suffered a collapsed lung. Jackson, 20, dropped the charge after prosecutors agreed to drop additional charges of robbery and assault, among others.

“The agreement holds Jackson accountable for committing a cold-blooded act of violence and provides justice for our victim,” a statement from the district attorney’s office said. The other two attackers are in jail for their part in the crime.

After the dogs were stolen, Lady Gaga offered a $500,000 reward to get her dogs, Koji and Gustav, back. A woman who gave up the dogs in exchange for the bounty was charged with accessory to the crime and receiving stolen goods.

Miss Asia, the singer’s other dog, escaped being robbed and ran to Fischer, injured and on the ground, after the robbers had left.

Jackson was in the custody of the authorities but this year he was released due to an “administrative error”. He was recaptured shortly after. Los Angeles police claimed the dogs had been stolen for their black market value and not because they belonged to the famous singer.

Small and friendly, and therefore easy to catch, French bulldogs are rare. Their relative scarcity and their association with stars such as Lady Gaga, Reese Witherspoon, Hugh Jackman, Chrissy Teigen, Leonardo DiCaprio and Madonna, gives them additional prestige and a high price.