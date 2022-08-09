This is the decision of the judges

The sentence has already been issued against the kidnapper of Lady Gaga’s dogs. The man had stolen the puppies from the famous singer of Italian origins: luckily the animals had returned home to their legitimate owner, not without some small trauma. For the man the sentence of the judges is of 4 years in prison.

One of the men who participated in the kidnapping of the singer’s dogs was sentenced by a Los Angeles court to serve four years in prison. This is Jaylin White, the 20-year-old boy who pleaded guilty to second-degree assault charges, abandoning the charges of attempted murder and conspiracy.

Jaylin White he did not act alone: ​​in February last year he kidnapped Miss Germanotta’s pets along with James Howard Jackson, 19, and Lafayette Shon Whaley, 28. In April, everyone was indicted for the fact.

During the abduction, the dogs were found with the dog sitter Ryan Fischer, wounded by the three kidnappers. He was walking Koji, Gustav and Miss Asia near Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles.

After hitting him, the attackers snatched Koji and Gustav from his hands, and then set off in the car at full speed. Miss Asia managed to escape, to return shortly after to the scene of the attack, where the dog sitter was seriously injured on the ground.

The kidnappers had stolen the dogs not only because they belonged to Lady Gaga, but also because French bulldogs sell well on the black market. In addition, their size makes them perfect for being kidnapped and taken away with greater ease.

The singer also offered a $ 500,000 reward. Two days later, however, a woman had brought the two puppies home to Lady Gaga.