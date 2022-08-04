“Joker: Folie a ‘Deux” and the release date of the film, October 4, 2024. Lady Gaga has announced on her twitter profile that she will be alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the sequel to the film’ Joker ‘signed by director Todd Phillips. The singer and actress posted a short video showing her stylized silhouette dancing with the Oscar-winning actor.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will be a musical, but the details on the character who will play Lady Gaga are still reserved, although it is not excluded that she may impersonate Harley Quinn, the psychiatrist of the psychiatric institute Arkham Asylum who falls in love with the villain of the DC and becomes his shoulder and accomplice.

Todd Phillips, who wrote the script for the film with Joker co-writer Scott Silver, previously produced A Star Is Born in 2018, which starred Lady Gaga with Joker producer Bradley Cooper. Joker was a big hit at Warner Bros, with a billion dollar gross.