Lady Gaga can breathe easy. She doesn’t owe Jennifer McBride anything. A judge in Los Angeles, California, has ruled that the 37-year-old singer and actress does not need to pay McBride, an accomplice in the February 2021 kidnapping of her two dogs, Koji and Gustavtoa reward of 500,000 dollars (477,000 euros) for returning them, according to court documents those to whom the magazine has had access peopland. McBride was arrested along with five other people in April 2021 for plotting the kidnapping of the dogs, as well as the shooting and critical injury of the artist’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer. McBride and the rest of those involved wanted to make profits by selling the pets on the black market. Additionally, McBride filed the lawsuit in February of last year, seeking $1.5 million in additional damages by ruling that Lady Gaga “committed breach of contract, fraud by false promise, and fraud by misrepresentation.”

It was the judge in charge of the case, Holly J. Fujie, who stated in the summary that McBride’s complaint was “legally insufficient in its entirety,” since he participated in the robbery, and also “had no right to benefit from his misconduct.” when trying to enforce the contract.” The judge’s final order was announced this Monday, October 2, after the 20 days that the plaintiff required to amend her statement. According to McBride, she “was in no way involved in the theft” and only “took possession of the dogs to return them.” Lady Gaga’s legal team argued that her words “made no sense.” The court has finally considered that “nothing alleged by the defendant changes the final sentence” and that it will not allow McBride to request another complaint, so the case is closed.

More information

At the time of the attempted robbery, McBride was in a relationship with his accomplice Harold White. His son Jaylin (White) was one of the active participants in the robbery and shooting – along with his companions James Jackson and Lafayette Whaley. One of the first press releases issued by the Los Angeles Police Department said the couple was “determined to be accomplices.” Shortly afterward they were arrested for attempted murder, a charge for which they were not convicted.

James Jackson was the one who shot Fischer, Lady Gaga’s trusted dog walker. The attacker pleaded no contest to the attempted murder in which the victim suffered serious bodily injuries and was sentenced to 21 years in prison in December 2022. Due to his plea, he was charged with lesser charges, including conspiracy to commit robbery, theft second degree, assault with a semi-automatic firearm and felon carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

Lady Gaga walks through New York with her dogs in February 2016 Michael Stewart (GC Images)

Fischer, who suffered a pulmonary embolism from the shooting and remained with the American singer during her recovery, shared a statement as Jackson stood trial. He explained that she had fallen into debt since the shooting and told Jackson, “I forgive you. With the attack, you completely altered my life. “I know I can’t fully get over the night you shot me until I say those words to you.” Of the dogs, he added: “They were returned to their mother. “I don’t think I would have been able to live with myself if they had died.”