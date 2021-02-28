American singer Lady Gaga will pay the hospital bills of her assistant who was injured in the shooting while walking the dogs. On Sunday, February 28, writes about this Sunday mirror with reference to sources close to the artist.

“Gaga feels terrible about what happened to Ryan and wants to make sure he is taken care of. She also wants to compensate him for [временно] lost job and wishes him a speedy recovery, ”he said.

A few days ago, unknown persons shot at the assistant artist, who was walking her three dogs, and took away two French bulldogs. Another pet was able to escape and was later found. The injured man was taken to hospital.

On February 27, Lady Gaga asked the possible kidnappers of her French Bulldogs to return the dogs. The artist herself is currently in Rome on the set of the film.

On the same day it became known that the stolen dogs had been returned. Captain Jonathan Tippett, the commander of an elite robbery and homicide unit, said the dogs were brought to the police station by a woman on Friday evening, February 26. Presumably, the woman who brought the animals was not connected with their abduction.