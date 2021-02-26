Lady Gaga is going through a difficult time after her dog walker was attacked by criminals on Wednesday night the 24th. They are two French bulldogs, who were the singer’s pets, named Koji and Gustav.

The incident occurred on the streets of Hollywood, Los Angeles, U.S. The worker left Lady Gaga’s three bulldogs shortly before 10 p.m., when he was intercepted by the criminals.

The event caused a commotion because, in addition to the robbery, the dog walker received gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital, where he has been recovering from his injuries.

This Friday, February 26, some images recorded by the surveillance camera of the place where the attack occurred have come to light.

The video, which was obtained by CNN, shows how Lady Gaga’s dog walker is injured, while two criminals snatch her pets and flee in a car.

Joe Germanotta, father of Lady Gaga, spoke about what happened. “We hope for an act of kindness so that we can get the dogs back … We are upset. It is very scary for someone to shoot another person to steal some dogs. Hopefully, they will catch them so that we can recover the dogs safe and sound, “said the father of the” Bad Romance “interpreter for CNN.

The famous artist offers $ 500,000 for the rescue of her pets, with whom she lived for a long time.

