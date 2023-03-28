In the past, Lady Gaga she has struggled with her image and body and has spoken out to her fans about it as well. She was bulimic and sometimes he still has difficulty accepting himself. Now she loves to cook and share her recipes on social networks. She loves them vegetables and eats them every day. Obviously the fresh ones from his garden but even when she’s away from home on his tours she makes sure she eats enough. Plus, Lady Gaga makes sure her meals are high in fiber to give her the energy she needs. Although she likes to cook, she Lady Gaga has one personal chef named Bo O’Connor with whom he has a beautiful friendship.