Investigations into the theft of Lady Gaga’s dogs continue. This Thursday, April 29, it was reported that five alleged suspects were detained by the police authorities of Los Angeles, in the United States.

At the end of February, the pop star’s pets were abducted after an armed assault on their keeper, who was with the dogs. He was injured from gunshot wounds.

Two days after an intense search, the animals were returned by a woman who responded to the $ 500,000 reward.

According to international media, among the detainees is this person, whom they suspect of being involved in the theft of French bulldogs.

For the moment, the authorities rule out that the attackers have known that the dogs belonged to Lady Gaga. According to the police, they believe they were robbed because they considered them of “great value.”

Video shows Lady Gaga attack on dogs

The incident occurred on the streets of Hollywood on the night of Wednesday, February 24. The dog walker was shot and taken to a local hospital.

The CNN chain showed exclusive images of what happened, where the attempt on the life of the worker by two criminals, who fled in a car, is seen.

The father of Lady Gaga he spoke after what happened. “We hope for an act of kindness so that we can get the dogs back … We are upset. It is very scary for someone to shoot another person to steal some dogs. Hopefully, they will catch them so that we can recover the dogs safe and sound, ”he told the American media.

