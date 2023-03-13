Against all odds. Singer Lady Gaga appeared at the 2023 Oscars ceremony on the night of March 12 and performed live the song “Hold my hand” from the movie “Top gun: Maverick”. As recalled, it was learned that the famous artist would not perform at the gala due to the lack of time to rehearse because her schedule was busy with the recordings of the sequel to the DC comics film: “Joker”, where she will do the role of harley queen

“It is possible that you discover that you can be your own hero, even if you feel broken inside,” were the words that the American interpreter said before singing. At the end of her presentation, she was applauded by Hollywood stars and attendees at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.