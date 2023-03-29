Mexico.-The first images of Lady Gaga are already going around the world in which she appears as Harley Quinn, character from the sequel to ‘Jacker’, film that is filmed in different scenarios of the world.

Lady Gaga’s fans were restless and curious to know how she would look characterized as Harley Quinn and they can finally see her, as several photographs of the artist circulate on the Internet characterized for said tape.

In various news portals it is shared that this sequel is titled ‘Folie à Deux’ and Lady Gaga plays Harley Quinn. In one of the photographs, the actress and singer is seen being escorted by police officers from the fictional Gotham city, heading towards a government building.

We recommend you read:

In the images you can also see several extras such as protesters gathered around Lady Gaga and carry signs with messages that say: “Free Joker”, “Justice 4 Joker”, “Joker Marry Me” and “No Justice Not Guilty Not Joking”.

Lady Gaga debuts as a villain in the role of Harley Quinn and Lady’s followers are eager to see the progress and especially the premiere of ‘Jacker’, which will surely be a worldwide box office success.

Joaquín Phoenix is ​​also part of this sequel, which has a tentative world premiere date of October 4, 2024. Filming has been done in New York and Los Angeles, California, USA, and the direction is again in charge of Todd Phillips, with a script written by himself and by Scott Silver.

We recommend you read: