Ready to be the new Harley Quinn! “Joker 2” has already started its production and fans are looking forward to this musical film. Will it be a worthy sequel?

Since it became known that Joker would have a sequel, it was made clear that it would not follow the same line as the first installment, since now it will be a musical production. Joaquín Phoenix will resume his role as Arthur Fleck, although this time he will be accompanied by Lady Gaga What harley quinn. Although we have already had a first preview of the actor in the skin of the killer clown, the singer still gave no sign of having started filming her character, but that has just changed.

“Joker 2” will be a musical movie. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/ Warner Bros.

Lady Gaga from the filming of “Joker 2”

Gaga was named to the recent list of Oscar 2023 nominees for the song “Hold my hand”, which is part of the soundtrack of “Top gun: Maverick”. Regarding that mention, the actress also used her social networks to share the first photo of her from the set of “Joker 2”, with which she sent a message to her fans.

“Many thanks to the Academy for nominating my song ‘Hold my hand’ for an Oscar this year. Writing this song for the movie ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ was a deep and powerful experience that I will never forget,” he began in his message.

“I am very grateful for the magic of music and cinema. I love you my Bloodpop co-writer! I’m on set filming now. Big love to the little monsters,” she added. In the last line, she added a Joker emoji, making it clear that he is recording “Folie à deux”.

Lady Gaga shines from the filming set of “Joker”. Photo: Instagram capture

When will “Joker 2” come out?

To the joy of thousands, “Joker 2” will hit theaters on October 4, 2024, after a five-year wait. Will be worth? Fans hope so, especially since it is known that the tape will have a musical cut and not everyone liked the idea very well.