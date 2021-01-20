Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez were the artists chosen to perform during the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, the 46th. President of the United States.

American singer Lady Gaga broke the protocol of a traditional ceremony by singing the national anthem in Washington during the new administration’s inauguration.

Gaga, who appeared on the campaign trail with Biden during the 2020 elections and worked with the then vice president on his “It’s on Us” campaign to combat sexual assault on campus, appeared on the steps of the Capitol in a long skirt dress. red, a blue jacket and a large brooch of a dove with the olive tree of peace in its mouth.

It was undoubtedly one of the most exciting moments of the inauguration ceremony, which, due to the coronavirus pandemic, took place in an unusual way, with practically no audience and few guests.

After the swearing in of the vice president, Kamala Harris, a historic event in the United States as she was the first woman in that position, she was followed by the Jennifer Lopez show, who sang “This Land is your land” and At the end of his performance, he gave a message in Spanish: “A Nation under an indivisible God with freedom and justice for all”. Message for Donald Trump?

Jennifer Lopez endorsed Biden and participated in a virtual chat with the president-elect during the campaign.

The ceremony also featured a poetry reading by Amanda Gorman, who was named the first National Youth Poet Laureate in the United States in 2017.

A 90-minute program titled “Celebrating America” ​​was also announced, hosted by Tom Hanks with comments from Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, as well as performances by other celebrities, including Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake and Ant Clemons. .