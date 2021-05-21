The actress and singer Lady Gaga revealed a traumatic situation that she experienced when she was 19 years old. As he told in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, on the host’s new Apple TV + program, was raped and as a result, became pregnant.

In chat with Oprah Winfrey for the documentary series The Me You Can’t See, Lady Gaga, 35, detailed how she lived the most painful experience of your life, when he was at the beginning of his career.

“I was 19 years old and working in the music business, and a producer said to me: ‘Take off your clothes‘. I told him no. And I left, and they told me they were going to burn all my music. And they did not stop. They didn’t stop asking me, I was paralyzed and I don’t even remember […]”She said, still affected by the traumatic episode. And he related that later he felt a “pain” and remained immobile during the sexual abuse, unable to react due to shock.

Lady Gaga recounted the rape suffered in her teens and the trauma it caused. AFP photo

Suffer the consequences

Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, today turned into Lady Gaga, is an international star but still suffers the consequences of that violent act she suffered. In the interview, Lady Gaga did not want to reveal the name of his rapist, a music producer, because he assures that he never wants to meet him again. And remarked that the music industry is still abusive and dangerous, especially for women.

“I was sick for weeks afterward, and I realized that it was the same pain I felt when the person who raped me got me pregnant in a corner,” she continued in her account. “I was at my parents’ house because I was vomiting and sick. They had abused me. I was locked in a studio for months. “

The artist also expressed that, after that violation, she did not return to be herself. She says she felt completely different for a long time, due to the pain she carried in silence.

“I had a total psychotic break, and for a couple of years, I was not the same girl, “she admitted. Even in 2019, when won the Oscar for A star Is BornAlready a successful woman and a reference for many other women, she was still suffering from the psychological consequences of the terrible episode she experienced in her youth.

Lady Gaga with Adam Driver with whom she shares a cast in “House of Gucci”.

A pain that won’t go away

“The way I feel when I am in pain is how I felt after being raped. They did so many MRIs and scans in which they found nothing, but your body remembers, “he said in the interview.

Recently, Lady Gaga has also experienced a tendency to hurt herself: “Do you know why it is not good to cut yourself? Do you know why it is not good to throw yourself against the wall? Do you know why self-harm is not good? Because it makes you feel worse. You think you’re going to feel better because you’re showing someone: ‘Look, it hurts.’ That doesn’t help, ”he explained to his followers, sharing another complicated situation that he faces on a daily basis.

In recent years, the artist told, through her social networks and even a documentary, that she suffers from fibromyalgia, a disease that causes chronic pain and that is usually triggered after a traumatic episode.

“They help me get ahead, keep doing my job, my passion and the things that I love even on days when I feel like I can’t get out of bed,” he said.

His most recent work is on the Ridley Scott-directed film, House of gucci, which the actress was filming in Italy and which she hopes to be released before the end of the year.

