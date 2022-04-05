It moved everyone! Lady Gaga He moved those present with the incredible presentation he had at the last edition of the 2022 Grammy Awards on April 3. The artist performed two songs from “Love for sale”, a collaborative album that she made with the singer Tony Bennett.

The legendary singer-songwriter was in charge of announcing Gaga’s presentation on stage through a video he made from his home, since he could not be present at the ceremony. “Hello everyone! Please welcome Lady Gaga!” said the 95-year-old performer.

Grammy 2022: Lady Gaga performs two songs from the album she made with Tony Bennett. Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP

Finally, the singer made her grand entrance on stage accompanied by a jazz band, with whom she presented the songs “Do I love you” and “Love for sale”. All this happened while images of Gaga with Tony passed as a sign of her sincere friendship.

The artist announced his official retirement from the stage in 2021 due to Alzheimer’s. Still, he was no stranger, sending Gaga a message of support ahead of her performance.

Lady Gaga thanked Tony Bennett on social media

Lady Gaga was happy to receive the award for best traditional vocal pop album for “Love for sale”, an album in which she worked with Tony Bennett. The singer made use of her social networks to thank all those who have supported her throughout her career and made a special mention of her colleague.

“Last night I won my thirteenth Grammy and I cried like the first time I won for “Just dance”. Tony and I are very grateful for this honor. I was so proud to be a part of such a beautiful community of musicians. where so many people were rewarded for their art”, wrote the now actress on her Twitter account.

Grammy 2022: Lady Gaga thanked her triumph on social networks. Photo: Lady Gaga/Twitter

The reason why Tony Bennett did not attend the 2022 Grammys

The interpreter of “Shallow” left everyone amazed with the incredible performance she had at the 2022 Grammys. Unfortunately, her friend and collaborator Tony Bennett could not attend and her son explained the reasons for his absence.

“It was decided that it would be appropriate for Lady Gaga to act alone to represent both of them. There is no doubt that she will give a flawless performance of ‘Love for Sale,’ which is Tony’s latest album,” commented Danny Bennett.