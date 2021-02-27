Lady Gaga recovered the two bulldogs who robbed her unharmed on Friday after an assault last Wednesday in which the star’s dog walker was shot. Los Angeles police wrote on Twitter that a woman brought the two stolen bulldogs to a police station from the Californian city. “The woman found the dogs and contacted Lady Gaga’s team to return them,” authorities said.

For now, it is not known who the woman is, but in the first instance it has been ruled out that she was part of the robbery. The two bulldogs, called Koji Y GustavThey were in perfect condition and without injuries. Although the actress and singer has recovered them, the police will continue to investigate what happened on Wednesday night, when two people assaulted the star’s dog walker.

Both of Lady Gaga’s dogs have been turned in to a local police station, and they have been safely reunited with Lady Gaga representatives. https://t.co/c5Z5QMa944 – LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) February 27, 2021

The video released by the US media shows how two people get out of a car, struggle with the walker in the streets of Hollywood (Los Angeles, USA), and finally shoot him before taking the two bulldogs. The authorities already indicated on Thursday that the life of the walker was not in danger and today they insisted that he is recovering in a hospital without major problems.

The walker was carrying three Lady Gaga bulldogs at the time of the robbery, but one of the three dogs escaped and shortly after was found in the street without being taken by the assailants as they did with the others. Lady Gaga, who is currently in Rome shooting the tape Gucci Under Ridley Scott, he offered the thieves half a million dollars to get their dogs back without demanding explanations in return. Celebrity news portal TMZ commented on Thursday that the thieves did not know they were from Lady Gaga, but were simply looking for French bulldogs, a breed that appears to be very expensive and in demand at the moment.