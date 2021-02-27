American singer Lady Gaga has recovered the two dogs that were stolen from her this week, Los Angeles police announced Friday.

Two individuals took away French bulldogs Koji and Gustav on Wednesday after shooting the star’s employee who was walking the animals on a Los Angeles street.

“Lady Gaga’s two dogs were turned over to a local police station,” Los Angeles police tweeted.

The singer’s representatives recovered them “safe and sound,” said the same source.

A woman, whose identity was not disclosed, found the two animals and contacted the singer’s relatives, police said, opening an investigation into the robbery.

«My heart suffers and I pray that my family is whole again thanks to an act of kindness. I will pay $ 500,000 for his safe return, “wrote the artist on Instagram after the abduction of her bulldogs. “If you’ve accidentally bought or found them, the reward is the same,” he insisted.

The person in charge of walking Lady Gaga’s dogs, Ryan Fischer, had to be hospitalized after the attack.

A third dog, Asia, had escaped during the attack before returning to Fischer.

French bulldogs are a coveted and expensive breed that can sell for thousands of dollars. It is unclear if the target of the attack was specifically Lady Gaga’s pets.

The singer has a strong bond with her dogs, who often accompany her during public events and post photos on social media.