Lady Gaga has her birthday this March 28. The singer and recent Grammy winner celebrates 35 years with big projects on the way.

The artist, who was with Adam Driver recording a movie about the life of the designer Gucci, was surprised by her boyfriend Michael Polansky on this date.

The interpreter of “Poker face” received a huge flower arrangement, which he boasted on his social networks with a message of gratitude to the businessman.

“When your boyfriend sends you all the flowers in Rome for your birthday. I love you darling. I can’t wait to be home with you and the dogs, it’s the only thing I need, ”the actress also wrote in her Instagram post.

Just over a month ago, Lady Gaga was on the front pages of the news when he suffered the kidnapping of his pets. One of their workers who was in charge of taking them for a walk was ambushed on a Los Angeles street and was shot multiple times.

After an intense search, the singer’s dogs they were returned to the dependency of the City Police Department.

Lady Gaga received a surprise on her birthday. Photo: capture / Instagram

Lady Gaga: her best songs

Lady Gaga is one of the most beloved musical celebrities in the entire world. The young American is at the peak of her career with the Grammy and Oscar awards obtained in recent years.

On her birthday we share some of her best songs that have cataloged her as a star in this industry:

“Rain on me”, with Ariana Grande

Lady Gaga, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.