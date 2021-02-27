American singer Lady Gaga has promised to pay half a million dollars (37,290,750 rubles) for the return of her dogs, which were abducted a few days ago. She wrote about it on her page in Twitter…

“My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were kidnapped in Hollywood two days ago. My heart hurts and I pray that my family will be united again through an act of mercy. I will pay 500 thousand dollars for their safe return, ”the singer wrote and indicated an e-mail to which information can be sent.

She also confessed her love to her assistant Ryan Fischer, who was injured in the abduction of pets. The singer noted that Fischer risked his life and called him a hero.

On Wednesday, February 24, unknown persons shot four times in the chest of the dog walker of the American singer Lady Gaga, 30-year-old Ryan Fisher. The singer’s assistant was walking the pets when he was attacked by two black men and stolen by two bulldogs. They managed to escape from the scene of the crime.

Nowadays, French Bulldogs are a fairly popular and expensive breed. They cost from 1.5 to 3 thousand dollars, but the price of a dog with a good pedigree can reach 10 thousand dollars.