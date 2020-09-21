Pop singer Lady Gaga (“Poker Face”) spoke about the dark side of her great success in an emotional interview. “I hated being famous. I hated being a star. I felt exhausted and used up, “said the 34-year-old singer, the American broadcaster” CBS “on Sunday (local time). She was troubled by the great attention she received for her music: “My greatest enemy is Lady Gaga, that’s what I thought. She is my biggest enemy, ”said the musician.

The singer, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, said in the interview that she even had suicidal thoughts. “I didn’t understand why I should live except to be there for my family. Those were real thoughts and feelings, why should I stay here? ”A trigger for the thoughts are pushy fans who held a smartphone in front of her face in the supermarket to take a picture. In situations like this she had panic and pain all over her body. “It’s like I’m an object and not a person.”

Different people would have looked after her for several years. Today she is physically and physically better, said the singer.