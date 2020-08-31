Lady Gaga, in a promotional image for her new album, ‘Chromatica’.

After a couple of flirtations with honesty, Lady Gaga is finally back at what she does best: presenting something dramatically mundane as something fabulously extraordinary. To do this, Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta (her real name) uses all the tricks that worked so well for her between 2008 and 2011, when she entered the scene as a pink elephant with high heels kicking away everything in her path . Well, of all the tricks except one: the songs.

His disk The Fame it was full of successes. The Fame Monster It was a marvel, perhaps the only time that music has lived up to – and even a little above – all the surprising and crazy of the iconography created by Lady Gaga. Born This Way it was more worldly, but it still offered a lot to hold onto. However, in this Chromatic there are hardly four songs that escape the general torpor.

This album is like dancing at a wedding. You do it because it’s what you play, you’re at a wedding and no matter what it sounds like, you dance and, with a bit of luck, you may even have a good time. And if not, nothing happens either. You will arrive home at night with the relief of knowing that you already have one less wedding to attend in your life.

Attempts to Chromatic For taking you out on the track they are so clumsy, if not directly desperate, that there are moments when it is quite shameful to see how it outlines in front of you trying to convince you that if you get bored it is because you want to. It is clear that only an outcast could yawn his jaw off at an album that counts among its producers Axwell (Swedish House Mafia), the French Tchami and Madeon or Skrillex.

Also, they collaborate Ariana Grande (in the insipid but at least not too annoying Rain on me), the korean Blackpink (in the interesting but erratic Sour candy) or Elton John (in the straight ridiculous Sine Form Above). It’s terribly tempting to decide that you can sign up now, pack your things, and get off this record after the duet with Elton John. Nobody stays in a hospital bed for fun.

But it would be a shame, because the two songs that come later and that close the album are, together with the achieved Stupid love and the only threat to undertake something remotely modern that is 911, the best of the long. 1000 Doves follow the narrative based on house nineties, europop Dutch TV game show and electro eighties of everything Chromatica, but at last he finds a tune that doesn’t require Germanotta screaming to get attention.

To end, Babylon, which is almost a version of Vogue, by Madonna, but at this point of listening it tastes glorious, like that ham sandwich after donating blood. The album also has its instrumental interludes, which are great for going to the kitchen and seeing how much pasta is left to cook.

With Dua Lipa teaching how to make a retro yet brilliant dance pop record, Charli XCX releasing modern yet empathetic albums and even Madonna reinventing herself as pope By experimenting and turning the craziest ideas into art, Lady Gaga now seems like she can enter the league of those stars who are just because her fans have chosen to do so. Whatever you do. If your followers pass the ordeal that is Chromatica, they can overcome it all.