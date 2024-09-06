Recently, the first reviews of Joker: Folly of Twoand the reception was not entirely positive. Most of these reviews have been negative, and It seems that part of this is due to a process that involved constant changes to the script.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Lady Gaga, who plays Harley Quinn, revealed that during the filming of Joker: Folly of Two, Todd Phillips, the director, Joaquin Phoenix, the protagonist, and she, were constantly destroying the script and rewriting while shooting scenes. This is what he had to say about it:

“We would meet up very often in Joaquin’s trailer and sometimes we would just tear up the script and start over. It was a great and liberating process.”

For his part, Phillips also discussed this process, noting:

“My line about Joaquin is that he’s the tunnel at the end of the light. You’re like, ‘Okay, this scene works, let’s shoot it. ’ And Joaquin’s like, ‘No, no, no, let’s have a quick meeting about it,’ and three hours have passed and you’re rewriting it on a napkin. The great thing about Lady Gaga is that she really holds her own both off camera when we’re in the trailer smashing stuff, which she probably learned the night before, but also in front of the camera. It was no small feat.”

This process can have mixed results and as we can see from the reviews, In this case this may not have been the right decision.Of course, we don’t have access to the original script, so we don’t know how many changes were made, and whether these were positive for the final product.

We just have to wait for the movie to be released. Joker: Folly of Two will hit theaters on October 4, 2024. On a related note, these are the first reviews of this film. Likewise, fans are not happy with the inclusion of Harvey Dent in this feature film.

Author’s Note:

Script changes are a common occurrence on the set of a production, but statements from Lady Gaga and Todd Phillips indicate that this was a constant occurrence, something that should not happen on a production of this scale.

Via: Vogue