Amid some fears about the future of the projects Warner Bros., the arrival of Joker 2. This has a confirmed release date for October 4, 2024 and will feature the return of Joaquin Phoenix. It is now confirmed that Lady Gaga joins the cast of the sequel.

The confirmation came from the same actress and singer. Through his social networks, he shared a small video with what appear to be cutouts that move. These represent the Joker Already Lady Gaga with a little heart on the cheek. This seems to confirm that he will play Harley Quinn, the villain’s love interest.

The official name of the sequel is Joker: Folie a Deux. ANDThis term of French origin is used in psychiatric medicine to denote a disorder that affects two people at the same time. Perhaps this could be a clue to what we can expect in the new film of the criminal clown.

Reports so far on the sequel to joker indicate that It will take place mostly inside Arkham Asylum.. A place well known by fans of Batman and that has appeared in different media. Perhaps it is an adaptation of how Dr. Harleen Quinzel fell in love with the malefactor.

Rumors prior to its official announcement had already mentioned the addition of Lady Gaga What Harley Quinn. Besides that the movie would be a musical. With the confirmation of the actress, it seems that the information about the musical will also be true. Perhaps that is why they chose this actress, to take advantage of her great talent for music.a.

What could we expect from Joker 2?

The plot elements of Joker: Folie a Deux are still kept secret. We only know that it will take place in Arkham Asylum and will feature the Joker Y harley quinn. This suggests that they will show us the beginning of the ‘love’ relationship between the two characters.

Source: DC Comics

For those who don’t know, harley quinn It was previously known as the Dr. Harleen Quinzel. A renowned psychiatrist who ended up evaluating the Joker during your stay in Arkham. After getting to know him more during their interviews, she ends up falling in love with him.. Reason why he helps him in all his most macabre plans. Do you think this will be the story we will see?

