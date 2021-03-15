Performers Lady Gaga and Beyoncé, as well as rapper Kanye West, won the American Grammy Awards. On Sunday, March 14, this was reported on website awards.

So, Beyoncé, along with her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, won the Best Music Video award for the song Brown Skin Girl. Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande won the Best Duo / Group Performance in Pop category with Rain On Me, writes Gazeta.ru… The award for “Best Contemporary Christian Album” went to rapper Kanye West with his record Jesus Is King.

In addition, singer Billie Eilish received the award in the category “Best Song Written for Visual Media” for the song No Time to Die – the soundtrack to the last James Bond film, writes the website aif.ru… The singer shared the victory with her brother and musical partner Finneas O’Connell. This is the first time in the history of the award when the music for a film that has not yet been released was awarded. “360”… The final part of Bond is expected to hit the big screens in October 2021, the site notes. kp.ru…

The Recording Academy Grammy Awards ceremony takes place in Los Angeles on March 14th. Earlier it became known that the award for the best remix was received by the DJ and music producer from Kazakhstan Imanbek, whose full name is Imanbek Zeykenov.

The ceremony was originally scheduled for January 31, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was postponed to March 14.

In November last year, the nominees for the music award were announced. Beyoncé became the leader in the number of nominations, nominated in eight categories. Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and rapper Roddy Ricch each have six nominations each.