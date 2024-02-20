Lady Gaga is coming up Fortnite Festival on February 22, 2024. The singer shared an image dedicated to the game and the writing ” *fortnite ” on Twitter.
If you don't understand the reason for the asterisk, it's obvious. Five years ago the woman asked via Twitter what it was “fortnight“, misspelling the name of the Epic Games game.
That mistake went viral and now Lady Gaga – or whoever manages the Twitter account for her – has used the old tweet to signal her arrival in the game.
Fortnite Festival: Season 2
We remember that Fortnite Festival is Epic Games' music game within Fortnite, created by the authors of Guitar Hero (Harmonix). We already knew that on a regular basis this mode would expand and now we can see that Lady Gaga will be one of the next names added to the project.
The February 22, 2024 the second season of Fortnite Festival will begin, so Lady Gaga's arrival seems to be part of the launch of the new content.
Speaking of collaboration, we remind you of Fortnite x TMNT.
