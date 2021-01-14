Lady Gaga at a Joe Biden rally in November before the election in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. KEVIN LAMARQUE / Reuters

Joe Biden will arrive in Washington for the inauguration next Wednesday in the same way he did for decades as a senator: on an Amtrak train. For security reasons after the assault on the Capitol and due to the pandemic, this year the citizens of Washington will have to follow the investiture from their homes. The committee announced Thursday that Lady Gaga will be in charge of singing the US national anthem and Jennifer Lopez will perform an artistic number in the east wing of Congress, where the ceremony will take place.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Biden are scheduled to take the oath of office and deliver a keynote address, which is usually around noon. Then, instead of the traditional massive inaugural parade down Pennsylvania Avenue, the Biden family will arrive at the White House accompanied by a presidential escort made up of representatives from all branches of the Army around 3 p.m. local time.

Another activity planned for the day is that former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton will accompany Biden and Harris on their visit to Arlington National Cemetery for a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The outgoing president, Donald Trump, has already announced that he will not attend the Democrat’s inauguration.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee announced on Thursday that the election of Lady Gaga was due to her “working closely with the campaign It’s on us of President-elect Biden to address sexual assault on college campuses ”and that of Jenifer López because, along with her partner, former baseball player Alex Rodríguez,“ they have been frank about the disproportionate impact of coronavirus on Latinos ”. Among the limited attendees will be the congressmen, who this time only have one entrance, in addition to the media and security personnel.

