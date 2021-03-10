Through their social networks, Lady Gaga and Adam Driver revealed the first images of what they look like when playing the Gucci husbands in the new movie about the famous fashion designer.

Ridley Scott is in charge of directing the film House of gucci, which would be hitting the screen on November 26. The filmmaker stars Hollywood stars in this production.

This Tuesday, March 9, the New York singer shared a photo on Instagram where she is seen next to the Oscar nominee. Both give life to Patrizia reggiani and Maurizio Gucci, respectively, in the biopic.

As is known, it is based on the book by Sara Gay Forden entitled The house of Gucci: a sensational story of murder, madness, glamor, and greed. The project transports the viewer to the 80s to recreate the tragic end of the main character.

The film has the participation of Jeremy Irons, Jared Leto, Al Paccino, Camille Cottin, Jack Huston, Reeve Carney, among other actors.

Lady Gaga with Adam Driver on location for a new movie. Photo: capture / Instagram

Lady Gaga’s pets returned after being abducted

In February 2019, the pets of Lady Gaga they were kidnapped after an assault on their walker on the streets of Los Angeles.

Fortunately, the young caregiver is making a successful recovery. Regarding the dogs, they were handed over unharmed to the City Police Department.

“The two dogs of Lady Gaga were delivered to a local police station and have safely met with representatives of Lady Gaga,” said the state entity.

