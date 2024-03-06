Given the unfortunate death of the little girl Izel Leticia, 8 years old, Leticia Escudero, mother of the minor revealed that it was the Cooperative lady of the Acolman primary school, State of Mexico, who called an ambulance when he saw his daughter unconscious in the bathroom.

It was during an interview with the media Nmas that Mrs. Leticia revealed that after the school called her because her daughter was feeling bad, she immediately went to the institution, and that there was no ambulance; The educational authorities informed him that they called for help but no one answered.

“There was no one. When I arrived there was no one. Even my sister arrived before me and there was no one there and they told her that they had already spoken to the ambulance and it turns out that they did not answer,” said the mother of the family.

Leticia also indicated that it was neither the teachers nor the director. who spoke to the ambulance, but school cooperative lady.

“And it turns out that the one who spoke to the ambulance was the school cooperative“said Izel's mother, who has already filed a complaint for negligence by the educational authorities.

It should be noted that the teacher in charge of the group where Izel Leticia was and the director of the institution were transferred to the Attorney General's Office of the State of Mexico to determine responsibilities; His legal status is still unknown.