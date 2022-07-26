He will take over from McCormick early next year: “I look forward to working alongside other executives to ensure the growth and global success of this league.”

From our correspondent Davide Chinellato

Her name is Alison Brittain, she is the first female president in the history of the Premier League, unanimously elected by the assembly of the Premier League clubs. Her is a non-executive role, but her profile and her experience are perfect for continuing the global growth of the English league from a business point of view. “I look forward to working with other executives to ensure the growth and global success of this league,” she said as she introduced herself. She will enter service early next year replacing Peter McCormick, the current interim president.

WHO IS – Fifty-seven years old, with a master’s degree from Cambridge Business School, he has a long background in the world of finance, with 19 years in Barclays (long sponsor of the Premier) and more recent experience at the helm of the parent company that owns the Costa coffee chain, widespread in Great Britain and around the world, and the hotels of the Premier Inn chain. Brittain is a well-known name in British finance: she has served on a board of advisors for the last three prime ministers. And he has a real passion for football. “I have been a fan since I was a child and I am absolutely thrilled to take on this role with the Premier League,” she said. “Football is of enormous national importance, has many fans around the world and can have an incredible positive impact on communities. it’s a privilege for me to be able to help develop plans for the future and to work with other executives and companies to make sure our league has lasting and sustainable success. ” See also MotoGP | The Mooney VR46 Racing Team seeks redemption in Mandalika

THE WELCOME – Also presenting the new signing of the Premier League organization is executive director Richard Masters. “Alison has made a positive impact on every organization she has worked for, so we are delighted that she has agreed to work with the Premier League. In the business world she has an incredible reputation for being able to do the things she plans to do and he has had positive reviews in every company he has worked for. His interest in football is genuine, as is his desire to understand how this league can grow further. ” Brittain will head the Premier’s board of directors, tasked with protecting the integrity of the competition, enforcing rules and resolving disputes, and making recommendations and proposals to clubs for better business management. That is to say, the right person to make the biggest football league in the world even bigger.

July 26, 2022 (change July 26, 2022 | 16:44)

See also F1 | Seidl worried: "Who has a team B has an advantage" © REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Lady #football #Alison #Brittain #female #president #Premier #League