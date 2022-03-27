Lady Facchinetti breaks the silence about her condition after the accident and reveals the severe excruciating pain: “I thought I was dying”

Lady Facchinetti in the last few hours she has worried thousands of fans following a very bad fall from a horse that caused her rupture of the humerus. Wilma Faissol is now hospitalized in the Galeazzi Orthopedic Hospital in Milan where she underwent an important operation that was perfectly successful.

Two months ago the wife of Francesco Facchinetti he had always had a similar accident on horseback but this time, things seem to have taken a completely different turn. In fact, the beloved Wilma underwent a delicate operation sharing the great post-operative pains on social networks.

A really difficult moment for Lady Facchinetti who has repeatedly explained on Instagram how much she is suffering. The operation was successful but the pains seem excruciating after the effect of the anesthesia.

Lady Facchinetti, the words after the operation: “I thought I was dying”

Francesco Facchinetti’s wife broke the silence on her Instagram profile, updating her fans about her health conditions. Although the operation went correctly, Wilma is accusing gods very strong pains that she wanted to share with the people who have been following her with affection for years.

It is she on her Instagram profile who states: “Today I react. Yesterday I thought I was dying. After the effect of the anesthesia passed at 9 o’clock, we tried everything to mitigate the pain. At 9 pm I thought that sooner or later I would have a heart attack. I wanted them to take my arm off“.

“The husband of a friend of mine who had the same surgery said that morphine was not working for him either, only the oxycodone. I’m terrified of both of them but anything was better than pain. Think about screaming and crying for 12 hours”Continued Lady Facchinetti.

Wilma as he explains to his fans, he is waiting for a therapy that can handle the pain so he can finally go home. Beside her constantly there was Francesco who never abandoned his wife while their children continue to shower them with great affection with gifts and messages of speedy recovery.