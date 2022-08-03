The role of the footballer’s life partner in the negotiation to bring him to Como

Cesc Fabregas And Daniella Semaan they have built a large and solid family, which moves and shares all the most important moments of life of its members without ever disconnecting. The footballer has landed at Como, in Serie B, for a new adventure with a completely different flavor than the previous ones. Bringing the team back to the top flight, investing in an important project, being there at the right time. Fabregas was officially presented yesterday, embraced by a crowd of electrified fans.

In the front row there was of course his family with his beautiful wife of Lebanese origins Daniella and children. And in the negotiations that brought Cesc to Como there is also his hand. As Dennis admitted Wise, CEO of the Lombard company: “I would like to thank his agent Darren and his wife Daniella for having convinced him to accept the Como proposal”. And Daniella posted her first positive impressions of her in the Como area: “We already feel at home”. See also F2 | Dress up, Hauger and the usual constant of Baku chaos

August 2, 2022 (change August 2, 2022 | 13:55)

