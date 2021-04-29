For the first time in 25 years, the wedding dress of Princess Diana of Wales will be exhibited at Kensington Palace, London, from June 3 of this year, this was just announced by the Historic Royal Palaces organization.

The one and only precious piece was loaned by Lady Di’s sons, Princes William and Harry, for the exhibition called Royal Style in the Making (Creating the Royal Style) which is dedicated to royal family fashion.

The puff-sleeved dress delicately trimmed by bows will be on display until January 2022 at Kensington’s Baroque Conservatory. The objective is to analyze the relationship between the real client and the fashion designer through the historical archives of the most influential royal dressmakers of the 20th century. .

Lady Di’s wedding dress is one of the most iconic pieces in fashion due to the details and the fabrics used. It was designed by Elizabeth and David Emanuel, and is comprised of a fitted bodice with antique Carrickmacross lace that originally belonged to Queen Mary, great-grandmother of Prince Charles.

Original sketches and photos from the collection will also be displayed Royal Ceremonial Dress and a toile de Jouy from the dress that the Queen Mother, wife of King George VI, wore at her coronation.

Matthew Storey, exhibition curator for Historic Royal Palaces, noted that the exhibit highlights how British talent played a key role in “shaping the visual identity of the (British) royal family throughout the 20th century.”