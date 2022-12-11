Mexico.- A Chef to Prince William of Wales recently revealed that the future king of england He’s not a fussy eater, and ensures that a pizza is enough to keep him happy for lunch.

Through an interview, the Chef Darren McGradand confessed that Prince of Wales he is fascinated by PizzaDespite being able to demand any elegant dish, he prefers to have this Italian delicacy on his plate.

The eldest son of King Carlos III and the Diana Princess of Wales He was always used to having gourmet dishes on his table, so many might think that he is a special person at mealtimes, however, this is not the case.

The heir to the british crown is a person full of simplicityand he manifests it through the taste that he shares with a large part of the world, the great love for pizza.

Darren McGrady it was ethe personal cook from Lady Diana, who has assured that since childhood the grandson of the sovereign Elizabeth II, Prince William, has enjoyed eating the Italian dish, and chooses it before any other food.

The chef also recounted that Lady Di was very accommodating with the husband of the new Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, as she took her children everywhere. London to taste the best pizzas.

“I made pizza all the time for William. In my second cookbook, ‘The Royal Chef at Home’, there is a recipe for chicken tikka masala pizza because he loves it and in the pizza I can combine the two flavors”, explained the cook, who also said that the pizza Prince William’s favorite is the one with a indian touchbecause he also loves the food of that place.

It should be noted that the future Queen of England said that the children of both Dukes of Cornwall enjoy preparing pizza.

“I’ve done it with George and Charlotte: make pizza dough. They love it because they can get their hands dirty,” Kate said.