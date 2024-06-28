On November 6, 1987, Princess Diana and the then-current British monarch Prince Charles attended a gala dinner in Hamburg. For the occasion, Lady Di wore a black silk and lace evening dress, designed by Victor Edelstein specifically for her. She had already worn it in January, at a concert that the Polish composer Krzysztof Penderecki gave in London. Three days after her visit to the German city she also put it on again, this time to attend a charity performance of Oscar Wilde’s work. The importance of being called Ernesto at the Whitehall Theater in London. They were not particularly notable dates or events, but the dress, like almost everything she wore, did not go unnoticed. This Thursday, June 27, this was demonstrated, when the garment, after a flurry of offers, was sold for the astonishing figure of 910,000 dollars – about 851,000 euros at the current exchange rate – in an auction organized by Julien’s Auction with more than 200 articles by Diana of Wales, which has exceeded four million euros in bids.

The Edelstein dress has been the most profitable piece of the auction Princess Diana’s Elegance & A Royal Collection, and Diana’s second most expensive garment ever sold – the first being a black dress with blue stars and a chiffon skirt by Jacques Azagury, which the princess debuted in Italy in 1985, and which cost more than a million euros. “The auction hall hummed with excitement and lively bidding, a demonstration of the enduring charm of the people’s princess. Several lots far exceeded previous estimates, demonstrating the timeless elegance and historical importance of these objects,” the auction house says in the note after the sales. The other jewel in the crown was the midnight blue tulle star dress, designed by Murray Arbeid. Julien’s highlights it as one of the princess’s favorites. He wore it to the premiere of The Phantom of the Operafor a dinner at Claridge’s with King Constantine of Greece or to attend the ballet performance of Cinderella at the Royal Opera House. It was estimated that it would reach a price between 200,000 and 400,000 dollars, but finally the winning bid reached 780,000 dollars – more than 729,000 euros – which reflects the iconic status of the dress.

More information

The auction was held at The Peninsula hotel in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, and featured pieces from the princess’s favorite designers, including designs by Edelstein, Caroline Charles and Catherine Walker. Beyond the couture, intimate items such as handwritten notes, photographs and even a worn ballet slipper offered glimpses into Diana of Wales’s personal life, adding an emotional layer to the sale. Many of the more than 20 letters, notes and Christmas cards written by the princess were addressed to Maud Pendrey, a former housekeeper at the Spencer family home on Althorp Estate in Northamptonshire, where Diana grew up.

A 1984 letter to Pendrey, written when Diana was pregnant with Prince Harry, went for almost 15 times its estimate, selling for $44,450. “With the baby due soon, our lives seem very busy,” she apologizes in the opening lines of a letter signed “with much love.” Also up for auction were postcards sent to the housekeeper that included baby photos of William and Harry, with mother and son also posing with the now-King Charles III. “This comes with much love from the four of us,” reads one card that sold for $28,575.

One of Lady Di’s letters put up for sale at the ‘Princess Diana’s Elegance & A Royal Collection’ auction, organised by Julien’s Auctions. CAROLINE BREHMAN (EFE)

Another of the garments that was successful is a silk shirt dress with a floral print that Diana wore to the Sports Day at Prince William’s school in June 1988, and wore again in August 1991 leaving St. Mary’s Hospital in London. or a year later leaving Prince Henry’s school in Notting Hill. Kate Middleton wore in 2019, during Jorge and Charlotte’s first day of school at Thomas’s Battersea School, a similar Michael Kors design with which she seemed to want to pay tribute to her late mother-in-law. The original design up for auction has now sold for $444,500 (415,571 euros). A portion of the profits from this dress will go to the charity Muscular Dystrophy UK, focusing on muscular dystrophy and related conditions.

Kate Middleton and Prince William accompany their children, George and Charlotte, on their first day of school in 2019. WPA Pool (Getty Images)

“The phenomenal results of this historic auction, held just days before Princess Diana’s birthday (July 1), demonstrate why she is and will always remain one of the world’s most beloved and inspiring cultural figures,” said Martin Nolan, co-founder and CEO of Julien’s Auctions. “These exquisite garments, shoes and accessories not only made fashion statements, but also showcased the warmth and humanity that made Diana the most popular and greatest royal style icon of all time.”

The sale featured more than 200 items and was listed by auctioneers as the most extensive collection of Diana’s personal belongings since she held her own charity auction two months before her death, which occurred in August 1997 in a traffic accident in Paris. .

Princess Diana during her visit to Seville in 1992. Tim Graham (Tim Graham Photo Library via Get)

The accessories that completed the looks by Diana also went on sale, including Kurt Geiger’s emerald green satin evening shoes and Rayne leather clutches in vibrant hues. The violet leather Salvatore Ferragamo heels she wore during his visit to Seville in 1992, for example, fetched $127,000 (€11.8713). “Princess Diana was a compassionate, loving person, and her fashion, worn both on the red carpet and on her philanthropic missions, shows why she was truly the people’s princess. “Her items are the most sought after among royalty,” Nolan commented.