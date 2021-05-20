A report denounces a “hoax” in the historic interview that a BBC journalist did with Lady Di in 1995.

In that interview Diana confessed that in hers it was “a marriage of three”.

The interview was conducted by journalist Martin Bashir.

Diana and Carlos on the day of their engagement announcement. Photo: AP

Faced with accusations that Bashir tricked Diana into making those devastating revelations, he led the BBC to call for an independent investigation, the results of which were released on Wednesday.

According to the investigation, Martin Bashir acted maliciously so that the then wife of Prince Charles of England agreed to speak in front of the cameras.

“Through his deceptive behavior, Bashir managed to organize the meeting that led to the interview”, explosive for the monarchy, indicates this report, whose conclusions led the BBC to apologize “complete and unconditional”.

