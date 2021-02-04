The tall woman from RE Village is a phenomenon

The tall woman of Resident Evil Village, the older witch, the vamp … to Lady Dimitrescu She has been given countless names since her reveal as the villain of the next installment of the franchise.

And despite playing the role of bad, far from being scared the fans think that maybe they are going to get caught a couple of times … There is something in the design of this character that drove the community crazy, we do not know if it has to do with her maternal aspect, or with her more than two meters tall (confirmed by Capcom).

What is certain is that cosplay artists around the world have taken on the task of representing it as well as possible.

Lady Dimitrescu … now at OnlyFans

In this case we present you the interpretation of Quinnley Blaque, a cosplayer whom you can find in Twitter as @Quinnley_Cos:

Did you know I was going to do it? RE8 Vampire MILF Lady Dimitrescu will have racy photos and a video coming out later this week on OnlyFans! Link in bio. # ResidentEvilVillage # ResidentEvil # LadyDimitrescu

Dressed in the outfit that we met in the first previews, perhaps what most identifies this character (in addition to her height) is her black fedora and her low-cut dress that reminds us a bit of another era, full of luxuries and now forgotten.

Despite the fact that most of its content on ‘the tall woman’ of Resident Evil Village will go to your page OnlyFans, we got a brief look at this cosplay from Lady Dimitrescu and that is something that the community of Twitter thanked in a good way.

Are you part of the new fans of Lady Dimitrescu? Or rather you don’t understand why everyone fell in love with her? Let us know in the comments.



