Lady Dimitrescu reappeared during the most recent broadcast of Resident Evil Village, and although this time she was not the center of attention, she gave her fans new material to admire her.

Specifically, it was a scene that made everyone lose their minds, as many found it highly suggestive.

If you thought that the flirtatious attitude of Lady Dimitrescu It was enough to make you fall in love, get ready, because her followers are going crazy after seeing her sucking blood.

Lady Dimitrescu’s memes and Rule 34 didn’t take long

The recent Resident Evil Showcase showed us new images of Village, where we could see some of the new enemies in depth.

Lady Dimitrescu She also had her precious screen time, and in one of her appearances we saw her sucking the blood of Ethan.

This moment seemed normal for the construction of the villain, but the fans saw it as something more and quickly created memes, photomontages and even fanarts not suitable for minors.

‘Watching the scene of Lady Dimitrescu sucking the blood from the ungrateful Ethan’s hand was like’.

For obvious reasons we cannot show you the enormous amount of fanarts that can be found on the internet, although the more relaxed ones follow a style like this.

Of course there were those who praised the figure of Lady Dimitrescu, and even made memes referring to Jurassic Park.

According to some rumors, there is a rumor that at some point we will be able to see the villain naked, and although many seem to be excited about it, they could be in for a surprise.

We don’t know what he has in mind Capcom, but if this huge woman is some kind of Tyrant, her transformation could shed her fancy dress and show us her towering misshapen bioweapon figure.

Resident Evil Village It will arrive on consoles on May 7, although you can take a look at one of the demos that will begin to arrive at the end of April.

Are you ready to meet Lady Dimitrescu in person?

We recommend you:

Fountain.



