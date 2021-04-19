Lady Dimitrescu She was again the protagonist of the last trailer shown by Capcom in order to Resident Evil Village, although its presence generated a strong discussion in networks.

This time it did not have to do with his appearance, but with the correct pronunciation of his name, which was mentioned by the presenter during the event.

Apparently we were always wrong and named Lady Dimitrescu in a wrong way, but many gamers they do not agree with the version considered official.

The last showcase from Capcom dedicated to Resident Evil Village It showed us how the name of the most popular villain in the game should be pronounced, although it does not look like what we thought.

Instead of literally sounding like Lady Dimitrescu, the presenter showed that it is said ‘Lady Dimitrisc’, but not all agreed.

The reactions were not long in coming through Twitter, where the debate on the correct pronunciation of the name began.

The strongest arguments came from fans of Romania, where it will apparently take place Resident Evil Village.

For them the right thing is to say Lady Dimitrescu, since it is a real surname of that country, and it is not pronounced as the presenter mentioned in the showcase.

‘I’m from Romania and it’s clearly not the way to pronounce the name. It should be like this’ De-me-tres-cu. In Romania we have a real surname associated with it. Dumitrescu ‘.

This user tries to replicate the English sounds of the letters, and rejects the pronunciation Dimitrisc.

As far as we know, the host of the showcase consulted with Capcom the correct way to say the villain’s name, even if it doesn’t sound right.

There are a couple of weeks to see in action Lady Dimitrescu, so you better be prepared because the story of RE Village looks promising.

We recommend you:

Fountain.



