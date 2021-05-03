Lady Dimitrescu is just days away from making her debut with Resident Evil Village, although fans of the saga could already take a look at some of the demos.

This towering villain stole the spotlight from the get-go, so many cosplayers tried to replicate her outfit.

Curiously, an old photograph was recently revealed showing a woman dressed exactly the same as Lady Dimitrescu, causing all kinds of reactions among the community.

The appearance of the huge villain attracted a lot of attention from many people, as her style inspired by the 30s or 40s looked very elegant.

Well, recently a photograph was discovered that could be the inspiration for the design of Lady Dimitrescu, and if you do not believe me, I leave it below for you to compare.

This image was obtained from the work of Erik Holmen, who would have captured the moment in 1938 as part of a campaign for warehouses Nordiska Kompaniet on Stockholm.

As you can see, both the dress and the hat are identical to those of the villain of Resident Evil VillageAlthough the model is not wearing gloves or extra ornaments.

Tomonori takano, director of the game, stated a few months ago that Lady Dimitrescu it was inspired by the murderer Elizabeth Báthory and in the myth of Hashaku-samaBut she never revealed where they got the inspiration for their clothes from.

It is very likely that art makers have painstakingly reviewed dresses from the 1930s, and surely at some point they came across the photograph of Erik Holmen.

Resident Evil Village It will hit consoles on May 7, so get ready to relive the terror of one of the most famous video game sagas.

