Lady Dimitrescu is now ready to make its long-awaited debut in Resident Evil Village, although there are still a few weeks to see what Capcom has planned for his fans.

In recent months we have seen cosplays and even fanarts of all kinds inspired by this new villain, which is a reflection that we are already dying to know her story.

Lady Dimitrescu She is also eager to make her debut, and proof of this is that she reached Fallout thanks to the help of a talented fan.

Become Lady Dimitrescu

Adding mods can make any video game a dream come true, and sometimes a nightmare.

Vtaw seems to be a fan of Lady Dimitrescu, and to demonstrate it, he put to work and created a small extra for Fallout 4 which allows you to add it to your world, or something like that.

Actually this mod does not add the fearsome villain as an additional character, but the recipes to create your own cosplay and become her.

In total there are 5 elements that you can create through the chemistry table, and they include the hat, the white dress, a necklace, a black rose and a pair of gloves with claws.

The bad news is that there is no way to increase your size to reach almost ten feet in height. Lady Dimitrescuso it probably won’t work to intimidate enemies.

East mod is available for download through the platform Nexus Mods, and just install it and add it to the game so that you can enjoy this taste of Resident Evil Village.

Lady Dimitrescu It will arrive on consoles on May 7, 2021, so there are only a few weeks left to see if this villain has a lot of relevance or if she is just one more obstacle.

