Lady Dimitrescu she will finally have her expected appearance in just a few weeks and will show us why she was chosen as one of the villains in this new story.

We know that the game mechanics will be important, but Capcom decided to include an extra function that you will surely want to exploit from your first hours.

Prepare your artistic side, well Resident Evil 8 It will have a photo mode with which you can take the terrifying model as a Lady Dimitrescu.

A few days ago the official channel of IGN posted a gameplay from Resident Evil 8 running in a PS4 Pro, and although the video itself has several interesting details, what caught the attention is at the end.

In the last minutes of the video we can see a scene with Lady Dimitrescu, and at a certain point the photo mode option is displayed in one of the corners.

Something that is striking is that there is also the option to skip the video sequences, although there are also several doubts.

Try to get his best profile.

The photo mode option only appears during cutscenes and it is not clear if we can use it at all times or exclusively in these segments.

Capcom has not given more details on what we can expect from this new feature, although it will possibly do so in the coming weeks, when the launch of Resident Evil 8 come closer.

Surely the option to take pictures within the game will thrill fans of Lady Dimitrescu, since now they can use it as a model for their creations.

Resident Evil 8 will come to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One and PC next May 7, so go preparing your savings to get it from day one.

