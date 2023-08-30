In the text we read the hopes for a future that the sad princess dreams of

Unveiled Lady Diana’s last letter, the last missive written by the sad princess. In the text, which will be auctioned, we read the hopes of the mother of princes William and Harry about her future. An uncertain future but on which Diana Spencer was optimistic. Also and above all for her new life that the former Princess of Wales would have lived after her divorce from her husband, Prince Charles.

The latest letter written by Lady D bears the date of July 15, 1996, one year after his death in the Paris tunnel, where he lost his life together with his partner. The letter is addressed to the president of the Royal New Zealand Foundation for The Blind.

In the letter the Princess of Wales bids farewell to her role in the charity, due to her divorce from Prince Charles. According to Lady D he would never have allowed to continue with his work in the Foundation.

Between the lines of this text you can read the hopes of the ex Princess of Wales for her future. After difficult years, with a marriage to her Prince Charles having caused her nothing but heartache and torment, the former wife of the King of England was hopeful.

As you know, my personal situation, particularly my marriage to the Prince of Wales, has been the subject of detailed conjecture over the past few months, and this will soon be formalized in the normal legal manner. As I try to rearrange my life, it will not be possible for me to provide the right level of commitment to the foundation and I feel there may be someone else better suited to support you.

Lady Diana’s last letter, written a year before her death, will be auctioned

The contents of the letter were reported by the Daily Mail. Letter to be auctioned by Julien’s Auctions and Turner Classic Movies next September in Beverly Hills, California, USA.

Other letters from Lady D have already been auctioned off. Like those jokes last February in which Diana spoke of her relationship with Carlo during her divorce. Proceeds were earmarked for charity.