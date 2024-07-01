Princess Diana’s granddaughter Lady Kitty’s daughter is called Athena Spencer, born four months ago. The little girl’s name has only now been revealed by the eldest daughter of Earl Spencer, 33, who gave birth in March to her daughter from her union with husband Michael Lewis, 65, who they met through mutual friends in 2018.

The name was revealed in the caption of the black-and-white photograph of the mother and daughter at a window, which was shared on Instagram to Lady Kitty’s 713,000 followers. She wore a lace-trimmed blouse while the child wore a dress with embroidered bees. The image was taken by London-based photographer Susheel Schroeder, who has previously shot portraits of British Vogue editor Jessica Diner and reality TV star Vogue Williams.

“Athena watches the world go by,” Lady Kitty wrote in the caption of the image, along with a white heart emoji. The post has racked up more than 32,000 likes in the past 24 hours, with fans raving about the “beautiful” name. Kitty’s sister described her as “the perfect granddaughter.”

Lady Kitty made the surprise announcement on Mother’s Day on March 10 that she had given birth to her first child with billionaire Michael Lewis on March 1. “It’s the joy of my life to be your mommy, baby. I love you unconditionally. Happy Mother’s Day to those celebrating today,” the new mom wrote. The couple married at Villa Aldobrandini in Frascati on July 24, 2021. After delaying their wedding for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the celebrations lasted three days and were attended by close friends including pop star Pixie Lott and the Marchioness of Bath. The bride, a global ambassador for Dolce & Gabbana, wore five of the designer’s dresses over the weekend.

For her main wedding dress, Kitty chose a high-necked, Victorian-inspired white lace gown with puffed sleeves and a cinched waist. The design was inspired by her mother Victoria Lockwood’s wedding dress, with a buttoned front. Lewis wore a kippah and Lady Kitty is thought to have been educated about the Jewish faith before the ceremony.