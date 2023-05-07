Saturday 6th May 2023 was another historic day for the UK: the king calos iii formalized his ascension to the throne, something that did not happen almost 70 years ago, when his mother, the Queen isabel II He did the same and assumed power from the British Crown.

Together with the new monarch, his wife, CamilaShe was crowned queen at Westminster Abbey in London. They both waved from the balcony of the Buckingham Palace to the hundreds of people who gathered to greet the new sovereigns.

But on social networks and in the streets of England, expressions were also seen against the coronation and with images of Dianathe Princess of Wales, ex-wife of Carlos and who died in a traffic accident in a tunnel in Paris (France), in 1997. Like the tribute paid to her Kate Middleton —now Princess of Wales—during the coronation, wearing pearl and diamond earrings that belonged to Lady Di.

Its tragic outcome is one of several reported in the twelve centuries of history of the British royal family. A historical investigation by EL TIEMPO shows the lineage of Carlos III and what has been the history of controversies, betrayals and conquests that he carries behind his back, where women have been protagonists: some for having achieved historic reigns and others for having been killed or accused of alleged crimes from the time in which they lived.

Diana of Wales: the princess who is still not forgotten

Lady Di, as she was known, was acclaimed by millions of people around the world since she showed herself to the world as the princess consort of wales after marrying then-Prince Charles in 1981. However, what began as a fairy tale marriage ended with a divorce requested by Queen Elizabeth II and in the midst of a media scandal.

Five years after getting married, the couple began airing their notorious distance. The fact that Carlos was 12 years older than Diana, added to the prince’s allegations of infidelity with Camilla Parker —today queen— and of the princess with James Hewitta former riding instructor, buried the engagement.

(See: The family tree of the British royal family)

In 1992, the book ‘Diana, her true story’, by British journalist Andrew Morton, revealed how Lady Di was suffering in silence and had ended up plunged into depression and bulimia. The reason, as told in the publication: her life and that of her children, William and Henrywas being controlled by the monarchy, and she was witnessing her husband’s heartbreak.

Televised records, photographs, and press reviews for the 1990s showed the collapse of the relationship. In 1996, they divorced after the permission of Elizabeth II, backed by the prime minister and other high-level advisers. By February of that year, Diana published separately the divorce agreementwhich upset Buckingham Palace.

A year later, the August 31, 1997, the untimely death of the young woman in controversial circumstances was known. The official version of the event indicates that Diana, harassed by a group of paparazzi, fled at high speed with the Egyptian businessman Dodi Al Fayed in a car driven by Henri Paul, when just after midnight the car crashed in a tunnel in Paris. Over time, conspiracy theories involving the royal family appeared. Al-Fayed’s father said the couple’s death was a plan by British secret services, because they knew the princess was pregnant and planned to marry her child. Investigations were never able to substantiate that claim.

Anne Boleyn

During the 16th century, the King of England was Henry VIII. During his reign, it was established that the monarch is the supreme head of the Anglican church (or that of England) and there was a break with the Catholic Church. In addition, the unification of the English territory with Wales took place.

(It may interest you: If Carlos III dies, who will be the new King of England?)

However, one of the details for which the monarch is remembered is framed in his personal life: he had six wives in his desire to achieve a male heir and guarantee his succession. It is read in the records of the time that he apparently had a genetic alteration that caused abortions in women or neonatal mortality.

Photo: The Tudor School / Public Domain

Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Joan Seymour, Anne of Cleves, Catherine Howard and Catherine Parr They were the women who were married to him.

Henry VIII married Catherine of Aragon, widow of his older brother, Arthur Tudor —son of Henry VII. Of several pregnancies, only Princess Mary survived. But the Tudor dynasty did not agree to give the crown to a woman. So, they decided to try to invalidate their marriage to marry again, which caused their excommunication by the Pope and the break with the Roman Catholic Church. Then, the King was recognized as the sole supreme head of the Anglican Church.

his second wife, Anne Boleyn, only had a girl, something that bothered the monarch. He also at least three abortions. Some historians even point out that he had three other pregnancies. In 1536, the woman was charged with alleged incest, adultery, and high treason, and she was beheaded.

(Also: Carlos III: the challenges of the British king in a time of crisis and protests)

Henry’s third marriage lasted 18 months to Joan Seymour, who died a week and a half after giving birth to the future King Edward VI. The fourth marriage with Ana de Cléveris was annulled due to lack of consummation. His fifth wife, Catherine Howard, a 17 year old girl, was accused of adultery and was also beheaded. Only his sixth wife, Catalina Parr, managed to survive him. Henry VIII, in his desire to leave a secure succession, only had three legitimate children, a man and two women, but none of them had descendants.

The death of Britain’s first female sovereign

The Queen Anne of Great Britain She was the last monarch of the House of Stuarts. Her life was marked by the incessant search for an heir to the throne. She had 19 children with Jorge from Denmark; only one, Guillermo Enrique, survived beyond the age of 2 (he had two miscarriages and nine were stillborn), but the child died when he was 11 years old.

(In photos: coronation of King Carlos III; highlights)

Being the last Protestant in the line of succession and without any living heirs, Parliament established the Establishment Law (Act of Settlement, in English), to exclude the possibility that a Catholic was sovereign again —something that continues to this day. Thus they decided to propose to sophia of hanover, granddaughter of James I, as sovereign and ensure a Protestant descent. However, she passed away before the succession.

His last days were dramatic. She was diagnosed with gout and it appears she had acute infections on her skin. Her fever and sores caused him a stroke that triggered his death when he was 49 years old.

TIME

More news