Doha Zaghi: “Politicians first make people believe they are moralists or liberals, then they contact me for meetings or to give me gifts”

Doha Zaghiin art “Lady Demonique“, it’s a mistress for years engaged in politics and in the social field, which to the imminent administrative elections scheduled to Como was a candidate in the “Como 2030” list, a civic grouping that includes + Europa, Volt, Italia Viva and Action from Carlo Calenda.

And it had been precisely the party of Calenda to support his candidacy. At least until the moment in which the news has not become national dominion, bouncing in the newspapers, thus arousing inevitable controversy and some sarcasm. Suddenly, the presence of Doha Zaghi has become a source of embarrassment for the Calenda partywith her national secretary who hastened to declare that he does not know her, deciding, in no time, to oust her from his list with a simple tweet, without even bothering to talk to her.

It is at that point that Doha Zaghi he decided not to throw in the towel and to make his own political battle, as a local which was also a national battle, in principle, to claim the right of eros operators to engage in politics. The Gay Party, led by Fabrizio Marrazzo, with which “Lady Demonique”Is now a candidate for mayor of San Bartolomeo Val Cavargna, in the province of Como.

In an interview with Lab Parliament Zaghi traces the disappointment for the “rejection” by Action and the dystopian relationship in Italy between policy And social custom. “Honestly I expected there could be some controversy, let’s say sterile, but I never thought if we could talk about it for weeks or even that it would come to my exclusion, much less with the use of Twitter”, he says Zaghi.

And pointing the finger on Action leader reveals: “With my exclusion froml Action party, Calendain addition to having shown that he is not at all liberal, much less pro-European, he has shown that he wants to go back in time and eliminate concepts that are talked about so much, such as inclusion and the fight against discrimination “.

Politics is, in fact, second Zaghipervaded by inconsistency and double egotism: “They are the same politicians that day they make the world believe they are moralists or even liberals who then contact me for meetings or to give me gifts. Fortunately I am a Lady and I will never divulge the names and surnames “.

But despite this, the aspiring politician has not lost heart. “My program now focuses on the needs of citizens. I would like to bring innovation in the municipality of San Bartolomeo Val Cavargna, I will propose my ideas and projects, which mainly concern the environment, energy, assistance for the most vulnerable and create sustainable tourism that is attentive to the needs of both citizens and tourists, obviously working to abolish all discrimination for LGBT + and for all. It will not be a simple challenge for the future, but I am combative and I will not give up. ”

“I hope I have the opportunity to demonstrate to everyone that this social stigma must be eliminated and that we can have different roles in society. For now in San Bartolomeo I have found a nice lively climate and no prejudice towards me. Like all intelligent people, citizens decided to know and talk to me before judging me. For now, the feedback is positive, but the polls will decide ”, he concludes Zaghi.

