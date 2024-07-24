Summer isn’t the best time to look for new movies but there is one that is causing a certain level of excitement among Marvel fans: Deadpool & Wolverine. The film will allow us to see the two characters but also other names perhaps less known to the general public, such as Lady Deadpool. The world of cosplay therefore thanks for the source of inspiration and is preparing to put its creations into play. Now, for example, we can see the Lady Deadpool Cosplay realized by MissBriSolo.

Lady Deadpool is Wanda Wilsona female version of Deadpool. The character is part of the Earth-3010 reality and appears in the film alongside other alternate versions of the character.