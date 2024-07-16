Lady Deadpool is in the new Deadpool & Wolverine trailer: apparently in the film we will see numerous variations of the character played by Ryan Reynolds, and the female one is rumored to have a face particularly familiar to the Canadian actor.
In fact, according to rumours circulating online, there is a possibility that inside the tight red and black costume that can be glimpsed in the video there is none other than Blake Lively, Reynolds’ Wife: if confirmed, it would be a sensational cameo.
Absolutely not the only one, however, for a film that will focus on this specific element to bring into play a sort of exciting crossover between the Disney and Fox cinematic universes.
The intention of the authors of Deadpool & Wolverine is probably to lay the foundations for the birth of a definitive and consolidated dimensiona Marvel Cinematic Universe enriched by new and important presences.
A final farewell?
At the same time we imagine that Deadpool & Wolverine will be placed as a final farewell to certain figuresthose linked to the first cinematic incarnations of the X-Men, like Sabretooth from the last trailer.
This narrative need will allow authors to playing with emotions and nostalgiaas happened (and with great success) in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but at the same time it will be important to be able to put together a different and peculiar experience.
Will we also see Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier? Dafne Keen’s X-23? And, above all, Will Hugh Jackman stay or not? Questions that will only be answered on July 24, when the film will debut in Italian theaters.
