The love for the Nerazzurri: not for every one

For Enza D’Ambrosio the feeling for Inter and for the many years spent with the Nerazzurri by her husband Danilo is not a detail. The wife of the current Monza player does not fail to post photos that recall her love for the Nerazzurri. From children in love with these colors to the choirs that still resonate in the house.

D’Ambrosio’s wife then decided to share her latest tattoo, a snake with a phrase: “Not for every one”. A tattoo is an indelible gesture of love and Enza has chosen not to forget the Nerazzurri. The Inter fans literally went crazy and commented on Enza’s tattoo with enthusiasm: “You break our hearts like this”, “what a show” and then again “you deserved to stay with us, you have Inter in your heart”.

September 15th – 10.43pm

