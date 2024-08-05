Lady Conte at the head of a real estate giant. Olivia Paladino and the legacy of the Plaza in Rome

Olivia Paladincompanion of the leader of the M5s Giuseppe With youbecame 50% partner of a real estate giant born from the merger of three companies which includes among other things thePlaza Hotel in RomeThe companies that have been merged are Agricola Monastero Santo Stefano Vecchio, Archimede Immobiliare and Immobiliare di Roma Splendido, which, although they had gone through a period of crisis in the previous years, immediately after the lockdown, severe financial crisiswith debts of over 41 million euros, have maintained a great economic power. According to Open, this is a group that has a total value of 260 million.

Lady Conte, however, had to wait a long time before being able to take possession of part of these shares of the company historically belonging to her father, Caesar Paladin. For years, in fact, there has been a legal dispute with Shawn Johnfirstborn son of the founder of the Paladino family, born from the marriage of Cesare Paladino and the actress Ewa Aulin. A family dispute that was resolved with the liquidation of the share due. Shawn John’s initial request would have been for 12 millionbut the agreement would have been found at lower figures, even if due to a confidentiality agreement signed between the parties, the details have not been disclosed. The strong point of the group is the Plaza Hotel wallsone of the most luxurious hotels in the historic center of Rome, which the family has even the management which however is headed by another different company.