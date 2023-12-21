Genoa – The assembly is finished and, after a year of work, everything is ready for the presentation to the general public of “Lady Cobra – A killer in the blues”, the new film by Fabio Giovinazzo, an independent Genoese director among the best known on the contemporary scene. The film, a comic-tinged drama starring Nicoletta Tanghèri as a woman who faces a painful journey to discover her most secret and hidden characters, takes place entirely in the Ligurian capital, shining the spotlight on a metropolis with strong colors and enveloping, emphasizing its scenic and monumental, but also squalid and peripheral features. An all-round vision of Genoa which is reflected in the characterization of Lady Cobra.

Among the “natural” sets chosen by the director also the monumental cemetery of Staglieno, an ideal counterpoint to the large suburbs, such as the Fascia di Respect of Prà or the Cep. “The protagonist moves in these scenarios, a former soldier who, known to all as an anonymous florist, is actually a professional killer – explains Giovinazzo – He moves around the city on board a Schelby Cobra, an iconic car, giving the film one of the cartoonish and dreamlike traits that I strongly sought and which characterize my work”. But, from a ruthless killer, Lady Cobra slowly becomes a champion of justice, intervening decisively to avenge a heinous crime against a child and prevent it from happening again.

“I was able to work with a group of artists who have already shown great value in the field of acting: the protagonist Nicoletta Tanghèri, Raffaele Casagrande, Paolo Drago and then Andrea Benfante and Anna Giarrocco – underlines the Genoese director – Then the extraordinary participation of the film critic Adriano Aprà and the debut on the big screen of the small and talented Gabriele Bartoletti. The music is entrusted to Joe Valeriano, one of the best-known figures on the international blues scene, and Silvia Tavascia, with whom I have already collaborated successfully in the recent past”.

The men of A.Se.F., the Municipality's funeral transport company, also participated in the production of one of the key scenes of the film: with means and know-how they had made “More than true – says Fabio Giovinazzo – a sequence filmed in Staglieno”.

The leaders of A.Se.F., the sole director Maurizio Barabino and the administrative manager Franco Rossetti, today they explain: “We believe it is crucial to take Genoa out of its perimeter through a powerful communication vehicle like cinema – they say – The work of Giovinazzo and his team, conducted with attention and a sense of belonging, will pour our city onto the big screen, making it a complete and evocative vision.”

A complex work, in which the protagonist, Nicoletta Tanghéri, had to draw on all her acting resources. “Lady Cobra is a woman who after having served the State with sincere self-sacrifice finds herself having to deal with a situation of social abandonment that matures, little by little, in the reflection of her most intimate one: a complex and tiring inner journey – comments Tanghéri – Ultimately and following a profound analysis, a woman better predisposed to doing good compared to many other people, but who, cornered by a viciously commercialized and intellectually deformed society, could not help but find their own way to avoid succumbing. At times, without mercy.”

The distribution plan includes the most important national and international festivals, cinemas and the best platforms active in the sector. During the phase dedicated to promotion there will be publications in various cinema magazines and some reserved screenings with special guests. An all-Genoese event is expected, the details of which are being defined in recent days.