The message on the social networks of the footballer’s wife
Antonio Candreva took the stage yesterday in the match against Rome. The player of the Salernitana made himself the protagonist with a brace: a real show for the former player of theInter, who scored a feat goal. Salernitana deservedly earned their first point in the league to the delight of the four thousand fans in the capital. Candreva’s team almost came close to the feat at the Olimpico.
Allegra’s exultation
—
Merry MoonAntonio’s wife, naturally rejoiced with pride after the player’s brace at the Olimpico. “I’m voiceless from how much I screamed. You’re great!”, the footballer’s wife wrote on social media. Applause for Antonio from everyone!
August 21, 2023 (change August 21, 2023 | 11:03 am)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Lady #Candreva #crazy #Antonios #brace #voiceless
Leave a Reply